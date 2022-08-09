Reno woman dies in crash in Eureka County

The Nevada Highway Patrol sign. Photo by Gianna Giorgi/KOLO.
The Nevada Highway Patrol sign. Photo by Gianna Giorgi/KOLO.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:42 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police say a 59-year-old woman died in a car crash in Eureka County on July 25.

NSP officials say a white Ford F-450 flat-bed truck was traveling south on State Route 278 before the driver allowed the vehicle to drive off the right hand side for unknown reasons.

The driver overcorrected, rotating counterclockwise as it reentered the roadway. It then traveled across the highway and drove off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

They say the driver, Lori Coffield of Reno, was unrestrained and partially ejected before succumbing to her injuries and being pronounced dead at the scene.

Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team are investigating. If you were a witness, NSP urges you to contact them at 775-753-1111.

