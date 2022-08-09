Reno Police search for downtown stabbing suspect

Reno Police badge
Reno Police badge(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:41 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect is on the loose after a stabbing in downtown Reno. It happened around 10:40 p.m. Monday night near the Believe sign.

Investigators say two men got into a fight, and one stabbed the other. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the suspect ran away, likely passing through the Cal Neva Casino.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call or text Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

