Remains found Saturday at Lake Mead may be from July 25 set

Police have speculated that more remains may be discovered as the water level at Lake Mead continues to recede
Waters at Lake Mead continue to recede. (Courtesy Southern Nevada Water Authority/Twitter)
Waters at Lake Mead continue to recede. (Courtesy Southern Nevada Water Authority/Twitter)(Southern Nevada Water Authority/Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:44 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - Human remains found at Lake Mead National Recreation Area last weekend may actually be from the same set of bones discovered 12 days earlier, authorities said Tuesday.

National Park Service officials said rangers were called Saturday to the reservoir between Nevada and Arizona after skeletal remains were discovered at Swim Beach.

It marked the fourth time since May that remains had been uncovered as Western drought forces the shoreline to retreat at the shrinking Colorado River reservoir behind the Hoover Dam.

But the Clark County coroner’s office said partial human remains found in the Boulder Beach area on July 25 may actually be linked to the skeletal remains discovered Saturday.

“At this time, the investigation into these remains includes working to determine whether the two sets of remains are from the same person or not,” the coroner’s office told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

On May 1, a barrel containing human remains was found near Hemenway Harbor. Police believe the remains were that of a man who died from a gunshot wound and the body was likely dumped in the mid-1970s to early 1980s.

Six days later, authorities said human skeletal remains of another man were found at Calville Bay.

Police have speculated that more remains may be discovered as the water level at Lake Mead continues to recede.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities described Kiely Rodni, 16, as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds with blond...
Search continues for 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Suspected Prowler in northeast Reno
Prowler continues to stalk northeast Reno neighborhood
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area

Latest News

Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Public invited to provide feedback on statewide transportation projects
Student vaccinations
Washoe County plans back to school vaccine events
Minor injuries reported in a two-vehicle crash in South Reno on Wednesday, August 9, 2022.
Minor injuries reported in South Reno crash
The Nevada Highway Patrol sign. Photo by Gianna Giorgi/KOLO.
Reno woman dies in crash in Eureka County