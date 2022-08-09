Rehabilitation work on Peckham Lane to begin next week

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:09 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County will begin a rehabilitation project on Peckham Lane starting next week.

The project will begin on Aug. 15, and will stretch from Peckham Lane from Baker Lane to South Virginia Street.

RTC will be rehabilitating the roadway, replacing the sidewalks, upgrading the curb ramps, and making driveway improvements. The traffic signal at Peckham and Baker Lane will also be upgraded.

While the project is ongoing, two-way traffic will be maintained, but drivers can expect minor lane closures and possible delays. Weather permitting, construction is anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2022.

RTC says the project will cost approximately $2.6 million and be funded with fuel tax funds.

