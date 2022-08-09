Public invited to provide feedback on statewide transportation projects

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on planned transportation projects statewide.

Comments will be accepted until Sept. 8. The list of projects can be found here. All public comments must be submitted to stip-workprogram@dot.nv.gov.

The four year plan outlines federal and state-funded transportation projects and regionally significant transportation improvements funding with local and or state dollars.

Projects such as these go towards increasing lanes, constructing new roads and intersection improvements along with certain road maintenance projects, as well as improving transit, rail, pedestrian walkway and bicycle facility projects.

