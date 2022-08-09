Public invited to provide feedback on statewide transportation projects

Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Nevada Department of Transportation logo(NDOT)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:21 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on planned transportation projects statewide.

Comments will be accepted until Sept. 8. The list of projects can be found here. All public comments must be submitted to stip-workprogram@dot.nv.gov.

The four year plan outlines federal and state-funded transportation projects and regionally significant transportation improvements funding with local and or state dollars.

Projects such as these go towards increasing lanes, constructing new roads and intersection improvements along with certain road maintenance projects, as well as improving transit, rail, pedestrian walkway and bicycle facility projects.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities described Kiely Rodni, 16, as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds with blond...
Search continues for 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Suspected Prowler in northeast Reno
Prowler continues to stalk northeast Reno neighborhood
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area

Latest News

Waters at Lake Mead continue to recede. (Courtesy Southern Nevada Water Authority/Twitter)
Remains found Saturday at Lake Mead may be from July 25 set
Student vaccinations
Washoe County plans back to school vaccine events
Minor injuries reported in a two-vehicle crash in South Reno on Wednesday, August 9, 2022.
Minor injuries reported in South Reno crash
The Nevada Highway Patrol sign. Photo by Gianna Giorgi/KOLO.
Reno woman dies in crash in Eureka County