Nevada Dems celebrate signing of the CHIPS and Science Act

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:03 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The Nevada Democratic Party is celebrating the signing of the CHIPS and Science Act.

The bill is a $280 billion package that also includes $52 billion to boost domestic semiconductor production. President Biden signed the bill into law Tuesday morning.

“It is with pride and gratitude that I joined President Biden at the White House this morning for the signing of the CHIPS and Science Act,” said Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Judith Whitmer. “This bill is an important step in strengthening our nation as we combat the global chip shortage impacting our automotive and electronics industries while also investing in the future and long-term prosperity of working Americans.

“Key provisions of the bill set aside funds to diversify our workforce and support American manufacturing. Just as crucially, this act fosters all-important partnerships between business, academia, and governmental bodies in performing cutting-edge research.

“Time and time again, our nation’s investments in science have produced groundbreaking technologies and unprecedented achievements. Our gratitude goes out to Nevada’s representatives in Washington who helped shape this legislation. We are elated to see Democrats returning America to its position as a world leader in innovation and exploration, and we are proud to be present for this momentous event.”

