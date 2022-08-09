Minor injuries reported in South Reno crash

Minor injuries reported in a two-vehicle crash in South Reno on Wednesday, August 9, 2022.
Minor injuries reported in a two-vehicle crash in South Reno on Wednesday, August 9, 2022.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:48 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A right of way violation led to a two-vehicle crash in South Reno Tuesday afternoon, police said.

It was reported around 12:15 p.m. on August 9, 2022 on South Meadows Parkway just east of Double R Boulevard.

Reno Police said a driver pulled into oncoming traffic and crashed into another car, causing one of the vehicles to roll.

One person was unable to get out of the overturned vehicle and was helped out by first responders. Minor injuries were reported.

The road was blocked while crews cleared the scene.

