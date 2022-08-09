Catherine Cortez Masto announces millions in funding for Nevada’s economy

Nevada Senator Cortez Masto (Source: Gray DC)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:45 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto announced $3.9 million in funding in a bid to help Southern Nevada’s economy.

$2.1 million will go towards the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to support the regional tourism industry, and $1.8 million will go towards the City of Las Vegas for pre-vocational programming in the culinary and hospitality sectors.

“I’m working to help Nevadans in my home town of Las Vegas and around the state find good-paying jobs in exciting industries like hospitality, tourism, technology, and manufacturing,” said Cortez Masto. “This grant funding will make a real difference in Southern Nevada for vital industries and workers and support our continued economic recovery.”

The funds used in this project were secured through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, made available in the American Rescue Plan.

“Strong, community-connected universities like UNLV are vital to supporting regional economic recovery, development, and sustainability,” said UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield. “This grant will help UNLV advance new opportunities in high-impact growth areas like sports, cultural, and medical tourism – sectors that will help Las Vegas maintain and build on its reputation as the world leader in tourism and entertainment.”

