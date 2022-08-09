Lyon County reimagines employment opportunities

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Most people and businesses are bouncing back from the pandemic, but rural counties are still struggling to fill jobs.

“Today, people’s quality of life and time with their family is more important than the dollar,” said Lyon County Manager Jeff Page.

Page says that’s a lesson the county learned during the pandemic. Now, they’re putting it into practice by making open positions more attractive to potential employees.

“Our goal is where can we provide them with better benefits, better working conditions,” Page said.

Lyon County is unable to compete with bigger counties financially, so they have turned to improving working conditions to retain employees and entice new ones.

Page says employees seem to be the most excited about the chance to work remotely.

“We have people who are now interested in working for us because they can work from home,” he said.

“[They] don’t have to drive to Dayton or Yerington every single day, especially if you live in Carson or Reno.”

Page says Lyon County is looking to fill five job openings, not including those in law enforcement or dispatch. But they’re not the only community facing a staffing shortage.

Humboldt County has about 10 positions listen on their website and Elko County has over 20.

“Many of them are trying some of these same things but they’re struggling the same way,” he said.

At one point, Page said Lyon County was not willing to change but now, they have no choice.

“If we don’t move forward then we begin to die.”

To apply for a job in Lyon County click here.

