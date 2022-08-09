Local mental health center expands child and youth program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local mental health center it’s expanding its child and youth services. It’s called the Child and Youth Outpatient Psychiatric Program. It’s meant to give the community a chance to access psychiatric services at early age.

Quest Counseling has been working with kids and teens since they were founded back in 2003, but this program will provide more services, including behavioral and play therapy.

Before the program, they were able to help kids 11 years and over, but the new program allows them to help kids as young as 5.

“Now with this, we’re going to be able to serve children as young as five, who might have depression, anxiety, attention deficit disorders, just any mental health issues,” said Jolene Dalluhn, Executive Director at Quest Counseling.

Quest says the program is so important for our area because of the lack of these kinds of services in Northern Nevada.

“In the last several years, there’s been at least three agencies that have closed in Washoe County that used to serve children. So someone has to fill that gap and it’s near and dear to our heart that we be able to serve a lot of the referrals that we’re getting for this younger age group.”

The program opened on July first and has seen a pretty positive response so far. Quest says the pandemic really increased mental health issues in all age groups and this program couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We hear all the time that Renown and the local hospitals have a lot of children coming to their emergency room departments. So the purpose of our program is to really alleviate those hospital stays and get those kids into outpatient where we can serve them and their families.”

Quest itself is looking to also looking to expand to a new building. You can learn more about them and their services here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.