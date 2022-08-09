KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin satisfies your sweet tooth with a brûlée peaches and mixed berries dessert

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:53 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s not summer until you’ve enjoyed a satisfyingly sweet, fruity dessert and that’s exactly what Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes has brought with him this week. Cooking this brûlée peaches dessert along side him, is a well known Reno realtor, Mike Wood, and Cameron Evans from CAMGEA who work together to promote social media for good. It’s a movement and business model that’s all about using the power of social media to promote positivity in and around Reno.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons confection sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 cup each black cherry balsamic and apple balsamic (Big Horn Olive Oil Company)
  • 1 cup assorted berries of you choice.
  • Brown sugar
  • 4 peaches

Directions:

  1. Whip together heavy cream, 2 tablespoons of brown sugar, confection sugar and vanilla until desired whipped cream consistency.
  2. Heat both balsamic vinegars until reduced and coats back of the spoon.
  3. Cover the bottom of a non-stick pan with brown sugar.
  4. Cut peaches into fourths and place face down in the brown sugar.
  5. Once sugar starts to bubble and liquify, turn heat down to low.
  6. Arrange plate with other mixed berries and cream.
  7. Place peaches on plate, sugar side up.
  8. Drizzle balsamic reduction over everything.
  9. Voila! The perfect summer dessert!

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

