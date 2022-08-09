Good sportsmanship: Okla. little leaguer hit in head by baseball, consoles pitcher

The score took a backseat at the Little League World Series, during Tuesday's southwest region...
The score took a backseat at the Little League World Series, during Tuesday's southwest region championship game.(Pexels)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:09 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (CNN) - The score took a backseat, as it often does at the Little League World Series, during Tuesday’s southwest region championship game between Texas East and Oklahoma.

Texas East’s Kaiden Shelton was on the mound and hit Oklahoma’s Isaiah Jarvis in the head with a pitch in the bottom of the first inning.

It was a scary moment, and Shelton was clearly shaken up on the mound in the aftermath.

But Jarvis comforted the pitcher by approaching the mound and giving him a hug in a moment of sportsmanship that symbolized what the event is about.

The two teams were competing for one of the 20 spots at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Ten American teams will earn their place at the regional tournaments.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities described Kiely Rodni, 16, as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds with blond...
Search continues for 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Suspected Prowler in northeast Reno
Prowler continues to stalk northeast Reno neighborhood
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area

Latest News

Monkey Pox as seen under a microscope
Returning to campus under the menace of Monkey Pox
FILE - Doug Mastriano speaks at an event on July 1, 2022, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg,...
Pompeo talks to 1/6 panel, Mastriano cuts own meeting short
A turkey that broke into a Wisconsin apartment tried to evade capture by police.
‘I’m just glad it wasn’t my apartment’: Police capture turkey breaking and entering
FILE - In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors argue that former Rocky Mount police officer...
Feds ask probation for ex-police officer who stormed Capitol
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche in critical condition, on ventilator after crash