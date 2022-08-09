Get ready for the return of the Senior Summer Games

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Registration is now open for the Reno-Tahoe Senior Summer Games. Athletes 50 and older are invited to sign up for the event, which runs from August 22 to September 2, 2022.

This year, new events are being added such as axe-throwing and disc-golf. Registration can be found at Reno.gov/Seniorgames. You can get more information by calling (775) 334-2262.

Paco Lachoy, Chairman of the Reno Senior Citizen Advisory Committee, visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect and why it’s a perfect opportunity for seniors looking to get more involved.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.