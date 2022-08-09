Disturbance Call leads to Officer Involved Shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -An investigation is underway into an officer involved shooting in a southwest Reno neighborhood.

Admittedly at this point we know only the barest outlines of what happened late Monday morning.t The location, a quiet upscale neighborhood in the hills west of the city, is notable only because it’s the unlikeliest setting for an an exchange of gun fire.

The person calling said there was a disturbance at the address, but warned someone else on site could be dangerous.

“The reporting party indicated one subject was possibly armed with a handgun and a knife,” said Sparks Police spokesman Officer Nick Chambers. “Officers from the Reno Police Department arrived on scene. They contacted that subject which resulted in an officer involved shooting.”

He couldn’t say at that point how the confrontation unfolded, whether there the armed man pointed his gun at officers, if he ignored commands or how many shots were fired.

We do know a neighbor we talked with reported hearing multiple gunshots. And we know no officers were injured. The suspect, however, was hit.

“Medical aid was rendered to the subject until medical personnel arrived on scene. Once medical personnel arrived on scene, the subject was transported to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.

Also unknown, his relationship with the person who reported the disturbance or the cause of the disturbance which led to all of this.

The investigation is ongoing and, under the officer involved shooting protocol, s being handled by the Sparks Police Department,

