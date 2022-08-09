Add a ‘pop of color’ to your wardrobe at The Children’s Cabinet’s annual Art of Childhood fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Children’s Cabinet’s mission is to keep children safe and families together here in Northern Nevada. Through free programs and services, everyone from children to young adults can learn to thrive within their schools, families and neighborhoods. You can be a part of that mission by attending the non-profit’s annual “Art of Childhood” fundraiser at the end of the month. This year’s theme is “Pop of Color.”

Kim Young, the chief executive officer, and Gilly Quinn, the events and volunteer coordinator, stopped by Morning Break to share details of this event.

The gourmet dinner, provided by Roundabout Catering, and auction will be on Friday, Aug. 19 at The Club at Rancharrah. The money raised will go toward The Children Cabinet’s Fund-A-Need which supports their Free Family Counseling program.

To learn more about The Children’s Cabinet, click here. You can also follow the non-profit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.