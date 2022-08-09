Add a ‘pop of color’ to your wardrobe at The Children’s Cabinet’s annual Art of Childhood fundraiser

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Children’s Cabinet’s mission is to keep children safe and families together here in Northern Nevada. Through free programs and services, everyone from children to young adults can learn to thrive within their schools, families and neighborhoods. You can be a part of that mission by attending the non-profit’s annual “Art of Childhood” fundraiser at the end of the month. This year’s theme is “Pop of Color.”

Kim Young, the chief executive officer, and Gilly Quinn, the events and volunteer coordinator, stopped by Morning Break to share details of this event.

The gourmet dinner, provided by Roundabout Catering, and auction will be on Friday, Aug. 19 at The Club at Rancharrah. The money raised will go toward The Children Cabinet’s Fund-A-Need which supports their Free Family Counseling program.

To learn more about The Children’s Cabinet, click here. You can also follow the non-profit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities described Kiely Rodni, 16, as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds with blond...
Search continues for 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Suspected Prowler in northeast Reno
Prowler continues to stalk northeast Reno neighborhood
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area

Latest News

The Nevada Highway Patrol sign. Photo by Gianna Giorgi/KOLO.
Reno woman dies in crash in Eureka County
The project will add new lighting and widen the road
Road-widening project at Sky Vista Parkway to begin next week
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
‘Street Outlaws’ show star dies while filming in Las Vegas
Waffles and Wishes
Waffles and Wishes go hand in hand at Make-A-Wish’s largest fundraiser in the region