10 children, 2 adults taken to hospital after crash splits truck in 2

Police said the truck was 'literally split in two.'
Police said the truck was 'literally split in two.'(Indiana State Police)
By Natasha Leland and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:13 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A dozen people were taken to the hospital in Indiana Monday night after a crash that split a pickup truck in two pieces, police said.

According to WPTA, officials said they believe the 65-year-old driver of a pickup truck crossed an intersection without stopping.

A large passenger van, driven by a 41-year-old woman carrying 10 children, crashed into the side of the truck.

Police said the children involved were between the ages of 6 months and 15 years. They were all wearing seat belts and only had minor injuries.

Authorities said they believe alcohol played a role in the crash, and police said the truck driver would not cooperate with the investigation.

At this time, no charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities described Kiely Rodni, 16, as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds with blond...
The search continues for 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Suspected Prowler in northeast Reno
Prowler continues to stalk northeast Reno neighborhood
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area

Latest News

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
The Marine Corps has its first African American four-star general. Gen. Michael E. Langley was...
Marine general takes over Africa Command, sees challenges
President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, arrives at the White House on Monday...
LIVE: Biden to sign $280B CHIPS act in bid to boost US over China
The tree, estimated to be more than 200 years old, looked perfectly healthy, but seven days of...
200-year-old tree explodes because of Oregon heat wave, expert says
Lamont Dozier, far left, is joined by, from the left, singer Diana Ross and song writers Brian...
Motown songwriter-producer Lamont Dozier dead at 81