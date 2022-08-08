Tickets on sale for “Hromada-Laub Ukraine Initiative Charity Concert” benefitting the war torn country

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly six months to the day since Russia invaded Ukraine, the non-profit and Ukrainian newspaper, Hromada, based in San Francisco, is hosting a benefit concert at the Atlantis Casino Resort and Spa.

Organizers, Paul Laub and Nataliya Anon, stopped by Morning Break to share their personal perspective on the war in Ukraine and how the concert will help provide aid to people impacted by the conflict.

Concert Line Up:

Ola Herasymenko Oliynyk – famous Ukrainian musician, renown performer on bandura, a traditional Ukrainian string instrument. She will perform several songs and instrumental pieces.

Ivanna Taratula – mezzo-soprano, former singer of Lviv National Opera House, will perform the most famed pieces from her repertoire.

Oleksandra Zabashta – soprano, former soloist of Kyiv National Theatre of Operetta, will perform the most famed pieces from her repertoire.

Anytchka – renown Ukrainian lemko singer (lemko is a dialect of Ukrainian language), will sing several most popular songs.

Oleksandra Bobrychenko – Ukrainian folk and contemporary dancer, choreographer and dance teacher. She will share her dancing compositions based on classical Ukrainian dances.

Flutist Olha Shevchyk and pianist Natalie Kokhanyy, as instrumental duo, will show the harmonious possibilities of flute and piano collaboration, as well as flute and bandura. Both musicians are alumni of Lviv National Musical Academy.

Folk Duet Oksana and Svyatoslav Stus will sing acapella a few traditional Ukrainian folk and patriotic songs.

The vocal ensemble “Kolyada” will present the Ukrainian anthem and several folk songs. Kolyada (means caroling in Ukrainian) performs classical choral works, folk songs and Christmas carols.

Oleksandra Zabashta performed a song called, “My Ukraine,” on Morning Break.

Watch her performance here in the video below.

The concert is Sunday, Aug. 21 from 2-4 p.m. at the Grand Ballroom inside the Atlantis. Tickets are $40-60 and can be purchased here.

For more information about Hromada, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

