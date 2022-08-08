Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in southwest Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in southwest Reno.

It was reported just before 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 on Kingfisher Drive near Kestrel Court.

Investigators tell KOLO 8 News Now that officers with the Reno Police Department responded to a call for service and confronted a male suspect. Multiple shots were fired and the suspect was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. It is unclear at this time what led up to shots being fired.

The officer involved was not hurt, investigators said.

Sparks Police are handling the investigation.

Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on this developing story.

