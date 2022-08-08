Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in southwest Reno

Police activity shuts down Kestrel Ct. in Reno Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Police activity shuts down Kestrel Ct. in Reno Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.(KOLO / Ed Pearce)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in southwest Reno.

It was reported just before 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 on Kingfisher Drive near Kestrel Court.

Investigators tell KOLO 8 News Now that officers with the Reno Police Department responded to a call for service and confronted a male suspect. Multiple shots were fired and the suspect was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. It is unclear at this time what led up to shots being fired.

The officer involved was not hurt, investigators said.

Sparks Police are handling the investigation.

Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected Prowler in northeast Reno
Prowler continues to stalk northeast Reno neighborhood
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Authorities described Kiely Rodni, 16, as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds with blond...
16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area

Latest News

Friends of Washoe County Library Book Sale
Friends of Washoe County Library Book Sale
The bars are -5 degrees Celsius
Silver State Sights – Minus 5 Ice Experience
Katey's Craft Corner - Kara Beckmann
Katey’s Craft Corner: Kara Beckmann from Studio 775 Reno gets people ready for spooky season
Raise the River Fundraiser
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful selling tickets to 7th annual Raise the River dinner event