Silver State Sights – Minus 5 Ice Experience

The bars are -5 degrees Celsius
The bars are -5 degrees Celsius(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:21 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARADISE, Nev. (KOLO) - In Las Vegas, summers can be unforgiving, and cooling down can be a necessity.

Iniki Leialoha gave us a look around the Minus Five Ice Experience inside Mandalay Bay on the Vegas strip, a place where even the bar itself is made of ice.

“It’s super unique,” she explained. “I definitely recommend it anyone who comes to Vegas that wants to cool off from the heat.”

You’ll also be given a coat and gloves for your stay at the bar, and if you go after a Raider game, its definitely going to be busy given its proximity to Allegiant Stadium.

And some people, make a point to endure the cold longer than others.

“Sometimes people have a game to see who can stay in there longer, “said Leialoha. “The longest I think I’ve seen someone stay in there was about six hours.”

If you can’t get to the Mandalay Bay location there are also ice bars inside the Venetian, and at the Linq promenade.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected Prowler in northeast Reno
Prowler continues to stalk northeast Reno neighborhood
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Authorities described Kiely Rodni, 16, as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds with blond...
16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area

Latest News

Katey's Craft Corner - Kara Beckmann
Katey’s Craft Corner: Kara Beckmann from Studio 775 Reno gets people ready for spooky season
Raise the River Fundraiser
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful selling tickets to 7th annual Raise the River dinner event
Concert for Ukraine Interview
Tickets on sale for “Hromada-Laub Ukraine Initiative Charity Concert” benefitting the war torn country
How Reno Aces' special jerseys are made
How Reno Aces' special jerseys are made