Silver State Sights – Minus 5 Ice Experience

PARADISE, Nev. (KOLO) - In Las Vegas, summers can be unforgiving, and cooling down can be a necessity.

Iniki Leialoha gave us a look around the Minus Five Ice Experience inside Mandalay Bay on the Vegas strip, a place where even the bar itself is made of ice.

“It’s super unique,” she explained. “I definitely recommend it anyone who comes to Vegas that wants to cool off from the heat.”

You’ll also be given a coat and gloves for your stay at the bar, and if you go after a Raider game, its definitely going to be busy given its proximity to Allegiant Stadium.

And some people, make a point to endure the cold longer than others.

“Sometimes people have a game to see who can stay in there longer, “said Leialoha. “The longest I think I’ve seen someone stay in there was about six hours.”

If you can’t get to the Mandalay Bay location there are also ice bars inside the Venetian, and at the Linq promenade.

