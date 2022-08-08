Nevada’s voter registration site incorrectly shows some voters as ineligible

Voters wait to enter a polling station in Reno, Nevada.
Voters wait to enter a polling station in Reno, Nevada.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:51 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County on Monday reported that the state’s election website was incorrectly showing voters as being ineligible to vote.

The county posted on Twitter, and said there was a glitch with Nevada’s voter registration portal.

Monday afternoon, a viewer reached out to KOLO 8 and said his voting status was incorrectly listed as ineligible.

The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office is aware of the issue, the county said.

If you would like to check the status of your voter registration in Washoe County, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected Prowler in northeast Reno
Prowler continues to stalk northeast Reno neighborhood
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Authorities described Kiely Rodni, 16, as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds with blond...
16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area

Latest News

Tudor Dixon participates in a firearms training at Recoil Firearms in Taylor, Michigan.
Tudor Dixon on receiving Donald Trump's endorsement in GOP governor's primary
From left, Nye County Commissioners Debra Strickland, Frank Carbone and Leo Blundo discuss...
Election conspiracies grip Nye County, sowing distrust
Aaron Ford, left, and Sigal Chattah.
GOP group endorses Nevada’s Democratic attorney general
Protestors from across the region gathered in Pierre for a two-day protest to make their...
Pro-choice protestors gather in Pierre