Nevada’s voter registration site incorrectly shows some voters as ineligible

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County on Monday reported that the state’s election website was incorrectly showing voters as being ineligible to vote.

The county posted on Twitter, and said there was a glitch with Nevada’s voter registration portal.

We have learned that there is a glitch w/ the statewide voter registration portal and it is incorrectly showing some voters as ineligible to vote. @NVSOS is aware. To check your voter registration in Washoe County, go here: https://t.co/5KemmNTWUB — Washoe County (@washoecounty) August 8, 2022

Monday afternoon, a viewer reached out to KOLO 8 and said his voting status was incorrectly listed as ineligible.

The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office is aware of the issue, the county said.

If you would like to check the status of your voter registration in Washoe County, click here.

