Nevada native Ryne Nelson glad to be competing in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - From Henderson to Reno with a number of stops in between.

Ryne Nelson started his baseball journey like most. He tried the sport out after seeing a family member play, in Ryne’s case, his dad.

As a two-way baseball star at Basic High School Ryne grew his game, and helped the Wolves win the large-class state title his senior year in 2016.

“I kind of was there when we weren’t known as a good program in the state,” Nelson remembered of his time at Basic. “We had to build it up. We learned perseverance, hard work, working as a team, and trying to come together to accomplish a common goal.”

Injuries got the pitcher off to a slow start his freshman year at the University of Oregon. But the bounce-back years that followed put Ryne on the radar. No longer focused on working through injuries just to play, the Arizona Diamondbacks took Ryne 56th overall in 2019.

Now he’s a focal point of an Aces rotation.

The schedule the West Division of the Pacific Coast League brings has Ryne feeling right at home.

“I love going back to Vegas obviously. That’s a fun trip to make,” he said of playing the Aviators on the road. “There’s something about Nevada. I love this state. I’ve been a lot of places but nowhere compares to being here.”

Ryne has his list of restaurants and go-to’s - something he didn’t have when he was down in Amarillo with the Double-A affiliate, the Sod Poodles.

Now the work continues.

“I would like the numbers to be a little bit better for sure. I’m just focusing on my off-speed pitches,” Nelson said of his approach. “I’ve been doing a couple things mechanically to achieve that kind of stuff. All around I’m just trying to iron some stuff out.”

Nelson is on pace to shatter his Minor League season-high for innings pitched.

