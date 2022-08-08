Man arrested for arson following South Lake Tahoe house fire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A South Lake Tahoe man is facing arson charges for allegedly setting a home on fire.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and South Lake Tahoe Police were called to a home on Figueroa Lane around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 6. Crews arrived on scene to find a house engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out and keep it from spreading to any other homes. According to South Lake Tahoe Police, no one was inside at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

A home on Figueroa Lane in South Lake Tahoe that is part of an arson investigation. (South Lake Tahoe Police Department)

Officers talked with a man, identified as 22-year-old Marlon Alvarado, at the scene who was uncooperative and refused to leave the area. SLTPD says Alvarado even tried to interrupt the work of firefighters. He was arrested and booked for obstructing and delaying an officer.

During the investigation, officers learned that Alvarado lived at the home involved in the fire.

On Sunday, investigators determined that Alvarado intentionally set the house on fire. They also established probable cause that Alvarado vandalized his neighbor’s vehicle. He remains in El Dorado County Jail on three felony charges: obstructing an officer, arson of an inhabited dwelling, and vandalism. His bail is set at $200,000.

