Man arrested for arson following South Lake Tahoe house fire

Marlon Alvarado is accused of intentionally setting a home on Figueroa Lane on fire on Aug. 6,...
Marlon Alvarado is accused of intentionally setting a home on Figueroa Lane on fire on Aug. 6, 2022.(South Lake Tahoe Police Department)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:25 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A South Lake Tahoe man is facing arson charges for allegedly setting a home on fire.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and South Lake Tahoe Police were called to a home on Figueroa Lane around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 6. Crews arrived on scene to find a house engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out and keep it from spreading to any other homes. According to South Lake Tahoe Police, no one was inside at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

A home on Figueroa Lane in South Lake Tahoe that is part of an arson investigation.
A home on Figueroa Lane in South Lake Tahoe that is part of an arson investigation.(South Lake Tahoe Police Department)

Officers talked with a man, identified as 22-year-old Marlon Alvarado, at the scene who was uncooperative and refused to leave the area. SLTPD says Alvarado even tried to interrupt the work of firefighters. He was arrested and booked for obstructing and delaying an officer.

During the investigation, officers learned that Alvarado lived at the home involved in the fire.

On Sunday, investigators determined that Alvarado intentionally set the house on fire. They also established probable cause that Alvarado vandalized his neighbor’s vehicle. He remains in El Dorado County Jail on three felony charges: obstructing an officer, arson of an inhabited dwelling, and vandalism. His bail is set at $200,000.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected Prowler in northeast Reno
Prowler continues to stalk northeast Reno neighborhood
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Authorities described Kiely Rodni, 16, as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds with blond...
16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area

Latest News

Road work following flash flooding in Alpine County.
Alpine County Flooding
Crews are working quickly to reopen SR-89 in Alpine County after flash flooding hit the area.
Caltrans working to reopen flood-damaged Highway 89
Friends of Washoe County Library Book Sale
Friends of Washoe County Library Book Sale
Police respond to an officer-involved shooting near Kestrel Ct. in Reno Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in southwest Reno