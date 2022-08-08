Lyon County Sheriff investigating homicide after reported home invasion

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a reported attempted break-in in Yerington on Giorgi Lane.

Police say around noon on Monday, deputies responded to a home invasion in which the homeowner said they shot an intruder.

Upon arriving, they discovered a dead male as well as the homeowner, who they say is cooperating with the investigation. Police are now conducting a homicide investigation and say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

