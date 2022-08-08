Lyon County Sheriff investigating homicide after reported home invasion

Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:57 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a reported attempted break-in in Yerington on Giorgi Lane.

Police say around noon on Monday, deputies responded to a home invasion in which the homeowner said they shot an intruder.

Upon arriving, they discovered a dead male as well as the homeowner, who they say is cooperating with the investigation. Police are now conducting a homicide investigation and say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected Prowler in northeast Reno
Prowler continues to stalk northeast Reno neighborhood
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Authorities described Kiely Rodni, 16, as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds with blond...
16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area

Latest News

Councilmember Neoma Jardon submits resignation after 10 years on city council
Voters wait to enter a polling station in Reno, Nevada.
Nevada’s voter registration site incorrectly shows some voters as ineligible
Tax sign in front of Jackson Hewitt
Changes in 2022 could alter tax returns
Marlon Alvarado is accused of intentionally setting a home on Figueroa Lane on fire on Aug. 6,...
Man arrested for arson following South Lake Tahoe house fire