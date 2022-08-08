Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful selling tickets to 7th annual Raise the River dinner event

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:04 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All your senses will ignite at the 7th annual Raise the River dinner at the sensory garden inside Idlewild Park. Enjoy a sensory inspired cocktail hour along with local craft libations from Revision Brewing, 10 Torr Distilling and Brewing, El Sativo Tequila, Brewer’s Cabinet, Verdi Local Distillery, Seven Troughs Distilling, Tahoe Blue Vodka, and Coffeebar. The family-style alfresco dining will feature food catered by Chef Mark Estee of Liberty Food & Wine Exchange and dessert provided from Grand Sierra Resort. All of the proceeds benefit the local non-profit, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful.

Executive director Mark Cameron, and Marge Millar, the non-profit’s business manager and event coordinator, stopped by Morning Break to share how important community involvement is to the mission of Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful.

The Raise the River dinner is Thursday, Aug. 18 at 4:30 p.m. Individual seats and entire tables can be purchased online. You must buy your tickets before Friday, August 12 at 5 p.m.

For more ways to volunteer, donate and get involved, click here. You can also follow Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful on Facebook and Instagram.

