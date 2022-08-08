Katey’s Craft Corner: Kara Beckmann from Studio 775 Reno gets people ready for spooky season

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:08 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It may be nearly 100 degrees outside, but with school quickly approaching, the leaves will soon be changing bringing with it spooky season!

Kara Beckmann, owner of the paint party business, Studio 775, stopped by Morning Break to share how she’s now offering ceramic painting for Halloween and fall themed parties.

You can stay updated on all that Studio 775 by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

