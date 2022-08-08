Judge: property sale will pay fallen Florida condo’s taxes

FILE - A giant tarp, bottom, covers a section of rubble where search and rescue personnel have...
FILE - A giant tarp, bottom, covers a section of rubble where search and rescue personnel have been working at the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Fla., on July 4, 2021. Money from the sale of Florida beachfront property where the collapsed condominium tower once stood will pay property taxes rather than owners of the destroyed units, a judge ordered Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:43 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A judge says money from the sale of Florida beachfront property where a collapsed condominium tower once stood will be used to pay property taxes of the destroyed units.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said in a brief ruling Monday that the 2022 tax payments should not come from the $96 million previously earmarked to compensate owners of the 136 units of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.

The building collapsed June 24, 2021, killing 98 people.

Instead, Hanzman said the taxes, a little under $800,000, county officials say, should be paid from the $120 million sale of the land formerly occupied by the 12-story building.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected Prowler in northeast Reno
Prowler continues to stalk northeast Reno neighborhood
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Authorities described Kiely Rodni, 16, as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds with blond...
16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area

Latest News

The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton John performs during the Vina...
Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. The Pentagon announces $1 billion in...
US pledges $1 billion more in military aid for Ukraine
The U.S. Army is developing a tactical bra for its female soldiers.
US Army developing tactical bra for female soldiers