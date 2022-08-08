Jeff Nady reflects on earning dream job at Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “When I got into coaching then giving back to my alma mater was always the goal.”

A member of The Union, now coaching The Union.

From 2008 to 2012 Jeff Nady worked his way up the depth chart from a redshirt freshman to being on preseason honor lists his final year. One of the best seasons in team history was right in the middle in 2010. The then-300 pounder doesn’t look like he used to ten years ago, but he’s back where he belongs.

“Vai (Taua) needed my help and I was here on the next flight out,” Nady said of coming to town in December 2021 to help coach the Quick Lane Bowl. “Any time the University of Nevada or Northern Nevada needs me, I’ll be there forever.”

Nady got an early start to his latest Wolf Pack coaching journey when former Wolf Pack head coach Jay Norvell bounced for Colorado State along with most of Nevada’s coaching staff. New head coach Ken Wilson retained the Wolf Pack standout. Nady joined Vai Taua and Mike Bethea as alums on the coaching staff.

“Now that I’m doing it I want to uphold that legacy and honor those past Union members and all the alumni here who know what The Union is about and what that identity brings to the team,” Nady said.

Punishing opponents is part of that identity.

“Our guys want to be good...they have some traits,” said Nady. “We will continue to harp on those things and make sure every day they have goals set and achieve that goal. As long as we can do that on a consistent basis we’ll improve and get to that point.”

