How the Reno Aces make their special jerseys

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Aces have had dozens of jerseys over the years with many more still to come. Blake O’Brian, Creative Manager for the Reno Aces, designs all sorts of things, from social media graphics to new jerseys.

“Our creative manager, Blake, is one of the top tier talents of minor league baseball,” said Vince Ruffino, Vice President of Marketing & Communications for the Reno Aces. “He helped redesign our regular, primary jerseys this year. Everything creatively that comes out of this building kind of originates in his mind.”

It only takes him a day or two to come up with an idea, and he gets inspiration from all sorts of things. For the latest military appreciation night, he got much of his inspiration from a military uniform.

“We have the American flag, we have the triple A here, and then we try to incorporate some of those things and how we can make it into a baseball jersey.”

All these jerseys are unique to the Reno Aces. Some have won awards, which push O’Brian and the team to create better jerseys.

“Our special event night jerseys, we take a lot of pride in that, “said Ruffino. “We’ve won some awards for them, so now we kind of have to keep besting ourselves and that keeps us motivated.”

Some of those special event jerseys include nights dedicated to Star Wars, Marvel, and SpongeBob SquarePants. The Aces’ creative team work closely with those brands to get the jerseys, and atmosphere, just right.

“It’s a lot more than just the jersey. We make sure our video board is branded, we have all the sounds, the music that go with these jerseys. We really want it to be a full experience when a fan comes to a special event night here in the ballpark.”

You can learn more about the Reno Aces upcoming special events here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.