Free classroom supplies for teachers in WCSD

A reminder to educators in WCSD to save as they head back to the classroom.
By Karlie Drew
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:55 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first day of school in both Washoe and Carson is just a week away. With prices on the rise buying supplies may be harder for some this year. Fortunately, there’s a big resource teachers can turn to for a way to save.

The Teachers’ Warehouse is available for all teachers in WCSDGreater Nevada Credit Union just completed its month-long supply drive, which serves as a crucial reminder of how the community can give back. Buying colored pencils, wallpaper, notebooks, tape, and even holiday decorations are important things teachers need.

Brittani Hagarty, the Collaborative Coordinator with Education Alliance for Washoe County, shared often teachers are taking out of their own pockets,

“Teachers nationally spend over $700 on classroom supplies, so we’re really happy to offer this to ease that burden for educators, and of course with the way inflation is going every little bit can help,” Hagarty said.

John Ahdunko, Vice President of Business Development, Greater Nevada Credit Union mentioned the importance.

“It’s about supporting the students and supporting those teachers who ensure those students are successful from an educational perspective. We firmly believe if we can provide those resources by any means possible, it just makes the teaching experience far greater, Ahdunko said.

New supplies are appreciated but the warehouse will accept gently used as well.

They are open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

