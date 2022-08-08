Difo’s Pinch-Hit Dinger Powers Aces Past Aviators 11-7, Seals Series Sweep

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (Reno Aces) - A pinch-hit three-run homer from Wilmer Difo in the eighth inning lifted the Reno Aces (60-45) over the Las Vegas Aviators (51-53) in an 11-7 comeback win Sunday night in front of 5,130 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark. With the win, Reno completes their first series sweep in franchise history and extends their winning streak to six games.

Throughout the six games, Reno outscored Las Vegas 55-21. The Aces also improve their record to 13-5 against the Aviators in the Silver State Diamond Challenge, presented by Nevada Donor Network.

Down 7-6 in the eighth with runners in scoring position, Difo belted a pinch-hit three-run smash to right for a 9-7 Aces lead.

Dominic Canzone added a pair of insurance runs in the ninth with a two-run smash that sailed over the wall in right and splashed down into the swimming pool to cement the 11-7 win.

Corbin Carroll recorded a 3-for-5 effort Sunday night with a home run, two RBI, a double and finished a triple shy of the cycle. The Seattle, Washington native also extended his hitting streak to seven games.

The win was awarded to Caleb Baragar after the southpaw tossed a scoreless seventh, allowed a hit, one walk and struck out a batter for his second victory of the season.

Aces Notables:

Dominic Fletcher: 4-for-5, 3B, R

Dominic Canzone: 2-for-4, HR (11), 3 RBI, 2 R and extended hitting streak to six games.

Wilmer Difo: 1-for-1, HR (6), 3 RBI.

Cooper Hummel: 1-for-4, RBI, 2 R, BB and extended on-base streak to 18 games.

Ryne Nelson: (N/D) 5.0 IP, 11 H, 7 ER, 1 BB, 5 K’s.

The Aces continue their only 12-game road trip of the season with a six-game slate against the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, starting Tuesday, August 9th. Reno's squad will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against Salt Lake, starting Tuesday, August 16.

