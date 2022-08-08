Councilmember Neoma Jardon submits resignation after 10 years on city council

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:04 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno City Councilmember Neoma Jardon submitted her resignation Monday and will serve as the Executive Director of the Downtown Reno Partnership.

Jardon served 10 years on the Reno City Council. Her last day will be August 15, 2022.

In a press release, the City of Reno thanked Councilmember Jardon for her leadership and dedication.

“While I am going to miss having Neoma on our Council, I could not be happier for her as she embarks on this exciting new chapter,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “She has given back tirelessly to the Biggest Little City, and I truly believe Reno is a much better place thanks to her leadership. We are all incredibly lucky to have her continue her dedication to improving our downtown at the Downtown Reno Partnership. Huge congratulations and best wishes to you, Neoma!”

The City of Reno plans to call a special meeting to discuss the vacancy. The date of the special meeting will be announced at a later date.

