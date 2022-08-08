Changes in 2022 could alter tax returns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The sign outside of Jackson Hewitt says, “Year-Round Help.”

Believe it or not, business is starting to pick up now and goes through October. That’s because the IRS final deadline to file a tax return is October 17

“People that are extremely busy,” says Bruce MacKinnon with Jackson Hewitt about who actually waits until the last minute to file taxes. “People who have complex tax situations for whom the gathering of necessary forms is a more complex task than most of us pay,” says MacKinnon.

The October 17, 2021 deadline is of concern to a certain number of people.

But McKinnon says there’s a bigger picture looming for many more tax-payers coming down the pike in 2023. That is a change to certain tax credits. They increased during The American Rescue Plan. They will decrease for the 2022 tax season.

The Child Tax Credit which went from $3,000 to $3600 dollars has been reduced to $2,000 dollars. The Dependent Care Credit which works on a percentage of expenditures was at a maximum of $8100 dollars to now a maximum of $2100 dollars.

The earned income tax credit for a couple with no children was $1500 dollars. For 2022 it is now $500 dollars. For those who do take the credit, children must be under 19. Under 25 if a full-time student or any age if permanently disabled.

If these new guidelines for 2022 mean a calculator is needed, MacKinnon says a professional can help determine a 2022 tax bill. Alterations can be made now so the bill will not be more than anticipated in 2022.

“Say we thought you were going to owe the IRS a thousand dollars,” says MacKinnon. “We’ve got ample time to change your withholding for the last four months of the year….you would turn in the withholding which would be a W-4 form into the payroll office.

MacKinnon says in his experience it takes no more than a pay period to increase IRS withholding.

