Caltrans working to reopen flood-damaged Highway 89

Crews are working quickly to reopen SR-89 in Alpine County after flash flooding hit the area.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:16 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) - Crews are working quickly to reopen SR-89 in Alpine County after flash flooding hit the area last week, closing the road in both directions. According to Alpine County, they are working with Caltrans to reopen the road in two weeks, if not sooner.

A plan is underway to install temporary drainage facilities under SR-89 at Mulberry Creek and perform other essential work.

Alpine County is encouraging residents and visitors to avoid the construction area to avoid any delays.

County officials are also asking people to stay vigilant for more potential storms this week.

The post office in Markleeville remains closed due to damage from the flash flooding. The estimated time of its reopening is still being determined. Mail services in Markleeville will continue at the Gardnerville Ranchos Post Office until further notice, officials said.

The Alpine County Chamber of Commerce announced a GoFundMe account for financial assistance for the community as a result of the flash flooding and debris flows in the Markleeville area.

Alpine County announced a satellite site for Alpine County Health Services in Markleeville located at the Alpine County Administration Building – 99 Water St., Markleeville, CA 96120. Services will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 AM – 12 PM by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 530-694-2146.

Road Closure Information: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Flash Flood Warning & Watch Mapping: https://arcg.is/1XqXLW

Weather Information: https://www.weather.gov/rev/

