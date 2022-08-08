Alex Jones’ texts turned over to Jan. 6 panel, source says

The Jan. 6 House panel now has about two years' worth of text messages sent and received by...
The Jan. 6 House panel now has about two years' worth of text messages sent and received by Alex Jones, according to a source familiar with the matter.(CNN, POOL)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:33 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Jan. 6 House select committee now has about two years’ worth of text messages sent and received by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The messages were handed over by Mark Bankston, the attorney representing two Sandy Hook parents who won nearly $50 million in a civil trial against Jones last week.

During the trial, Bankston revealed one of Jones’ lawyers had accidentally sent him the two years of text messages.

Sandy Hook parents confront Alex Jones. (Source: CNN,POOL, NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)

Bankston said during the trial that the Jan. 6 committee and other investigators had expressed interest in the material.

Jones was on restricted U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, riling up protesters, though he did not enter the building itself.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected Prowler in northeast Reno
Prowler continues to stalk northeast Reno neighborhood
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Authorities described Kiely Rodni, 16, as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds with blond...
16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
FILE PHOTO - One year after ending the war in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden and top national...
One year after ending War in Afghanistan, US spy agencies pivot toward China
Marlon Alvarado is accused of intentionally setting a home on Figueroa Lane on fire on Aug. 6,...
Man arrested for arson following South Lake Tahoe house fire
Road work following flash flooding in Alpine County.
Alpine County Flooding