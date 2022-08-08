35th annual Hot August Nights

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hot Rods, classic cars, judge favorites, and commemorative wine to celebrate 35 years of Hot August Nights.

“We collaborated with Hot August Nights to work on an anniversary, because its the 35th anniversary the board members came inside and we created a blend and they got to try all different kinds of wine and they narrowed it down to a Cab Malbec,” said Wendi Rawson, owner of Engine 8 Urban Winery in Sparks.

A limited edition wine with a limited amount of bottles available for purchase, until stock runs out.

“Both my husband and I grew up in the area, so we’ve known of Hot August Nights since its conception, but its just great to see all the classic cars and see it grow, but to be a part of it is special,” said Rawson.

From commemorative keepsakes to long standing traditions, like car owners getting the special honor of being selected as a judge favorite. By earning the top honor from various judges for HAN, winners lock in a spot in the HAN Winner’s Parade, on Sunday, August 7th.

