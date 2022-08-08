35th annual Hot August Nights

Some highlights of the 2022 Hot August Nights, the 35th year for the event.
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:12 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hot Rods, classic cars, judge favorites, and commemorative wine to celebrate 35 years of Hot August Nights.

“We collaborated with Hot August Nights to work on an anniversary, because its the 35th anniversary the board members came inside and we created a blend and they got to try all different kinds of wine and they narrowed it down to a Cab Malbec,” said Wendi Rawson, owner of Engine 8 Urban Winery in Sparks.

A limited edition wine with a limited amount of bottles available for purchase, until stock runs out.

“Both my husband and I grew up in the area, so we’ve known of Hot August Nights since its conception, but its just great to see all the classic cars and see it grow, but to be a part of it is special,” said Rawson.

From commemorative keepsakes to long standing traditions, like car owners getting the special honor of being selected as a judge favorite. By earning the top honor from various judges for HAN, winners lock in a spot in the HAN Winner’s Parade, on Sunday, August 7th.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected Prowler in northeast Reno
Prowler continues to stalk northeast Reno neighborhood
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Authorities described Kiely Rodni, 16, as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds with blond...
16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area

Latest News

Jeff Nady reflects on earning dream job at Nevada
Jeff Nady reflects on earning dream job at Nevada
Hot August Nights
Hot August Nights 2022 Wraps Up
Monday Web Weather
Monday Web Weather
Roman candles started a quarter-acre brush fire on Moya Boulevard in Stead.
Fireworks start small brushfire in Stead