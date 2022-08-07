Teen injured in Spanish Springs after being hit by a vehicle

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in Spanish Springs, the Sparks Police Department said.

It happened about 1:46 p.m. at Wingfield Hills Road and Hoot Owl Way.

Police did not give details about what happened. Police said the 13-year-old had injuries described as not life-threatening. The driver remained at the scene and impairment was not a factor, police said.

The driver was released following the investigation.

