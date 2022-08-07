Teen injured in Spanish Springs after being hit by a vehicle

Pedestrian graphic
Pedestrian graphic(MGN)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in Spanish Springs, the Sparks Police Department said.

It happened about 1:46 p.m. at Wingfield Hills Road and Hoot Owl Way.

Police did not give details about what happened. Police said the 13-year-old had injuries described as not life-threatening. The driver remained at the scene and impairment was not a factor, police said.

The driver was released following the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

/div>

Most Read

Suspected Prowler in northeast Reno
Prowler continues to stalk northeast Reno neighborhood
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area
A vehicle being towed during an illegal street racing crackdown.
Dozens arrested and cited during street racing crackdown
Cleaning up in Markleeville on Aug. 5, 2022, the day after debris flowed through the town.
Get ready for more heavy rain and possible floods

Latest News

Police: Man shot to death in domestic dispute
Man shot to death following domestic dispute in Sparks
Offensive line with new attitude for 2022
Nevada offensive line going into 2022 with new approach
A sign marks the water line from 2002 near Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area,...
Human remains discovered at Lake Mead Saturday morning
Authorities described Kiely Rodni, 16, as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds with blond...
16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area