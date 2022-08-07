Reno Police Department reports only 12 arrests for Hot August Nights

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department on Sunday reported 12 arrests in and around Hot August Nights venues in 2022.

That includes five for driving under the influence, six misdemeanor arrests and one gross misdemeanor arrest.

It also reported 23 traffic citations and 15 citations into municipal or community courts.

Last year, the Reno Police Department reported 10 arrests during Hot August Nights but two were for felonies.

Police gave 41 citations last year, 31 of them for traffic violations.

“The Reno Police Department would like to thank the Hot August Nights staff and volunteers, our regional partners, local business owners, visitors, and residents for assisting us in making the event safe and enjoyable for all,” police said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.