Offensive line with new attitude for 2022

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new attitude for The Union in 2022.

A team’s offensive line is arguably it’s most critical position group. This year’s Wolf Pack line will need to rise to the occasion to back that narrative.

The group is led by former member of The Union, Jeff Nady. The Douglas High standout needs to plug in four fresh faces on a line where the only returner is offensive tackle Aaron Frost. With a new offensive coordinator, The Union will have different responsibilities this season.

“When you go into that new offense, and you have guys who are not back from that prior there are less habits to break,” Nady said. “We want to be a physical brand of football. In order to do that you have to practice physically and those reps over time are going to create physical football.”

Redshirt-junior offensive lineman Zac Welch describes the differences between the last two Wolf Pack offenses.

“With the last regime we were air-raid, out to the side, and putting guys into space. Now we’re a downhill team and it’s going to take reps for us to get vertical off the ball and displace the line of scrimmage.”

Nevada gets an added boost from Welch who got reps with the first team at left guard Saturday during position group drills. The lineman from El Dorado Hills, California played his first two seasons on the Wolf Pack line before transferring to American River College last year. Big 56 is back a year later.

“I really missed it here. I missed the environment. I missed the coaching. I missed the toughness of Nevada Football. It’s only two hours from my house. When I got the chance to hop back on I did,” said Welch.

The Silver and Blue already had one major casualty before its first game of the season. Drew Cannon is no longer listed on the roster after suffering a knee injury. He played both left and right guard last year.

