Man shot to death following domestic dispute in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is dead following a shooting in sparks.

It happened just after noon on Saturday at an apartment complex on Kiley Pkwy.

Sparks police say that a woman had shot her boyfriend during a violent domestic dispute, and they arrived to find a 26 year old man dead from a gunshot wound.

The woman remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this point.

