Man shot to death following domestic dispute in Sparks
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:50 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is dead following a shooting in sparks.
It happened just after noon on Saturday at an apartment complex on Kiley Pkwy.
Sparks police say that a woman had shot her boyfriend during a violent domestic dispute, and they arrived to find a 26 year old man dead from a gunshot wound.
The woman remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
No arrests have been made at this point.
