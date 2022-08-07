Man shot to death following domestic dispute in Sparks

Police: Man shot to death in domestic dispute
Police: Man shot to death in domestic dispute(kwqc)
By Ben Deach
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:50 PM PDT
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is dead following a shooting in sparks.

It happened just after noon on Saturday at an apartment complex on Kiley Pkwy.

Sparks police say that a woman had shot her boyfriend during a violent domestic dispute, and they arrived to find a 26 year old man dead from a gunshot wound.

The woman remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this point.

