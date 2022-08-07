Human remains discovered at Lake Mead Saturday morning

A sign marks the water line from 2002 near Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area,...
A sign marks the water line from 2002 near Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Saturday, July 9, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. The largest U.S. reservoir has shrunken to a record low amid a punishing drought and the demands of 40 million people in seven states who are sucking the Colorado River dry. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:26 PM PDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More human remains have been located at Lake Mead National Recreation Area as water levels continue to drop.

The National Park Service said rangers received a call reporting the human skeletal remains at Swim Beach at about 11:15 a.m. Aug. 6

Rangers responded and recovered the remains with help from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police’s dive team. The Clark County Coroner also responded and will determine the cause of death.

NPS said the investigation is ongoing.

It’s the fourth set of remains found at Lake Mead in the past couple months. Human remains were found in a barrel at Hemenway Harbor on May 1. A second set of remains were found at Calville Bay on May 7. A human torso was also found at Swim Beach on July 25.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

