16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area

Authorities described Kiely Rodni, 16, as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds with blond...
Authorities described Kiely Rodni, 16, as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes. Her 2013 Honda CRV is also missing.(Placer County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:26 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) -The Placer County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding a teenager last seen early Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee.

They described Kiely Rodni, 16, as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.  She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants and a black tank top and has several piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring.

Her silver 2013 Honda CRV with California license plate 8YUR127 is also missing.

Rodni was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. at a party of more than 100 juveniles and young adults. Her cell phone has been out of service since the party.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 530-886-5375.

