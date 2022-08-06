Truck fire closes eastbound I-80 in Sparks

The scene of a truck fie on Interstate 80 near Sparks Boulevard.
The scene of a truck fie on Interstate 80 near Sparks Boulevard.(NDOT)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:33 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people were injured in an overnight tractor-trailer crash and fire on Interstate 80 near Sparks Boulevard, the Sparks Fire Department reported.

The crash and fire closed eastbound Interstate 80 for more than nine hours.

The crash happened about 12:21 a.m. between Sparks Boulevard and Vista Boulevard.

The tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved in a crash. The truck cab and half of the trailer contents caught fire, the fire department said. The truck was hauling food products.

An ambulance took two people to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Fire crews extinguished the fire but the highway remains closed while the Nevada State Police finish its investigation.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue assisted the Sparks Fire Department with the fire.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected Prowler in northeast Reno
Prowler continues to stalk northeast Reno neighborhood
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area
A vehicle being towed during an illegal street racing crackdown.
Dozens arrested and cited during street racing crackdown
Sparks Police arrested a 16-year-old for allegedly driving recklessly through public parks,...
Teen arrested for damaging parks in Sparks

Latest News

bottle caps
Urban Roots’ Bottle Cap Project
The rain didn’t stop classic car lovers from enjoying Hot August Nights
The rain didn’t stop classic car lovers from enjoying Hot August Nights
The rain didn’t stop car lovers from enjoying Hot August Nights
The rain didn’t stop classic car lovers from enjoying Hot August Nights
Students and staff at Eagle Valley Middle School will begin the 2022-2023 school year with a...
Eagle Valley MS celebrates campus expansion