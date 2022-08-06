Truck fire closes eastbound I-80 in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people were injured in an overnight tractor-trailer crash and fire on Interstate 80 near Sparks Boulevard, the Sparks Fire Department reported.

The crash and fire closed eastbound Interstate 80 for more than nine hours.

The crash happened about 12:21 a.m. between Sparks Boulevard and Vista Boulevard.

The tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved in a crash. The truck cab and half of the trailer contents caught fire, the fire department said. The truck was hauling food products.

An ambulance took two people to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Fire crews extinguished the fire but the highway remains closed while the Nevada State Police finish its investigation.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue assisted the Sparks Fire Department with the fire.

