Search crews look for person who fell into the Truckee River

The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.(Crystal Garcia/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:55 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities looked for a person reported missing in the Truckee River Saturday afternoon, but apparently have not been able to find him.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue and the Reno Fire Department were searching the river from Dorostkar Park at Mayberry Drive downstream.

The person had been floating on an innertube when he went under.

