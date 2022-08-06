Search crews look for person who fell into the Truckee River

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities looked for a person reported missing in the Truckee River Saturday afternoon, but apparently have not been able to find him.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue and the Reno Fire Department were searching the river from Dorostkar Park at Mayberry Drive downstream.

The person had been floating on an innertube when he went under.

