The rain didn’t stop classic car lovers from enjoying Hot August Nights

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Despite the latest round of heavy rain in our area, car lovers showed up for day four of Hot August Nights.

Even in the pouring rain, classic car owners like Wayne Myers are carrying on a years-long tradition.

“Rain, shine, smoke, it’s okay, we do it anyway,” he said.

Myers has been coming to Hot August Nights for 10 years to show off his 1971 Camaro.

“You get to meet a lot of people,” he said. “People come up and ask you about your car and you start a conversation and find out that they got ten in their garage that aren’t finished yet. It’s fun.”

Last year’s event was marked by hazy skies due to wildfires. This time around mother nature switched gears to a heavy downpour.

“I don’t understand why but I’m getting water spots out of the rain and I just polished and waxed the car about three weeks ago so it should not be a problem,” said Myers.

For Henry Martinez, it was the first time bringing his 1961 International Scout to the show. Before the rain started Wednesday, he was at the Convention Center.

“We could hear the hail, you know, the rain and everything and I said to myself ‘Wait a minute, what is that?’ So, came out and it was water inside,” he said.

The Carson City resident said the good news is cleanup wasn’t too difficult.

“Everything is metal, there is no carpet,” said Martinez.

As of today, all Hot August Nights events are still going. Organizers remind everyone that there are indoor events like the auction available in the case of weather changes.

“We did close drag races for a couple of days, but today it’s going to start back up again,” said Alan Tom, executive director of HAN. “On Saturday, we are going to increase the hours. so, we had it six to midnight but now we’re going to go from noon to midnight till midnight.

Myers and Martinez say the weather doesn’t change their experience and with a rag in hand, will continue making memories.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.