Las Vegas smoke shop owner fights back, stabs robber

As his store was being robbed, a Vegas smoke shop owner grabbed a knife and stabbed one of the masked criminals. FOX5 spoke with that shop owner Friday.
By Kim Passoth
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:52 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As his store was being robbed, a Vegas smoke shop owner grabbed a knife and stabbed one of two masked criminals. FOX5 spoke with that shop owner Friday.

Smokestrom Smoke Shop is on Sahara near Arville. On Wednesday, during the middle of the day, the store owner found himself in a violent struggle when trouble walked into his store.

“The whole time I was a little bit nervous because obviously I was getting robbed,” said Johnny Nguyen.

“I was really scared for my life because they were wearing baggy clothes... one of them came in with a bag as if he had a firearm,” Nguyen explained.

In surveillance video of the incident, one masked robber steals the tip jar. Another jumps over the counter and that is when Nguyen fought back stabbing him several times.

“I was in a fight or flight mode… a lot of adrenaline going through my body,” Nguyen shared. Nguyen called the police immediately after stabbing the would-be robber.

Nguyen now plans to get a gun for the store in case someone tries to rob his store again.

“I don’t know who their friends with, maybe they want to come back and do something else, so I just must stay vigilant,” Nguyen stated.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police tell FOX5 News two juveniles were arrested, and one more is still outstanding.

They did not say how badly the robber who was stabbed was hurt.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected Prowler in northeast Reno
Prowler continues to stalk northeast Reno neighborhood
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area
A vehicle being towed during an illegal street racing crackdown.
Dozens arrested and cited during street racing crackdown
Cleaning up in Markleeville on Aug. 5, 2022, the day after debris flowed through the town.
Get ready for more heavy rain and possible floods

Latest News

Pedestrian graphic
Teen injured in Spanish Springs after being hit by a vehicle
Police: Man shot to death in domestic dispute
Man shot to death following domestic dispute in Sparks
Offensive line with new attitude for 2022
Nevada offensive line going into 2022 with new approach
A sign marks the water line from 2002 near Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area,...
Human remains discovered at Lake Mead Saturday morning
Authorities described Kiely Rodni, 16, as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds with blond...
16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area