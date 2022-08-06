Eagle Valley MS celebrates campus expansion

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Students and staff at Eagle Valley Middle School will begin the 2022-2023 school year with a new bigger campus. On Friday, August 5th; teachers, administrators, and local dignitaries joined the community for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new expansion of the Carson City School District middle school. The event culminated a more than 13-month construction project at the school.

The expansion adds more than 23,000 square feet to the campus with 12 classrooms, two STEM labs, office and workroom space, restrooms and storage areas and outdoor learning areas.

“We’ve had a lot of great folks who’ve been a part of this project and expansion, not only an expansion of the building itself so that we can add capacity for our students, but improving the instructional programming that we can offer,” said Andrew Feuling, Superintendent of CCSD.

After the ribbon cutting, event attendees were able to tour the new amenities.

“I’ll put it this way, I don’t even think we’ve even started thinking about the possibilities of what we’re going to do, once we get the kids in here, once we get the staff in here, which is much more creative than me; they’re going to have ideas, so the fact that we even have the opportunity to now actually collaborate more and get these creative minds going...we’re very jazzed, very excited,” said Dr. Lee Conley, Principal at EVMS.

The project began Monday, June 14, 2021, with a planned completion date for Aug. 5. The budget was approximately $14 million. The district hired CORE Construction as the contractor manager.

