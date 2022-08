RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Intense thunderstorms hitting western Nevada. A flood watch is in place for much of the state. Flood advisories in effect for the North Valleys, Gardnerville and Markleeville until later tonight. We could continue to see flooding in low lying areas and places with poor drainage. Tomorrow will bring more thunderstorms before we dry out this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.