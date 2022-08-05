Support Nevada Battleborn, the youth travel football team that’s dreaming big and winning championships

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sierra Youth Football League’s Nevada Battleborn is a nationally recognized youth football team and they need your support to help their kids keep dreaming big.

Coach John Silver and some of the team members: Hunter, Elijah, Rex, Peanut and Kymo, stopped by Morning Break to share how this team has become a family and they need your help to allow them to keep traveling and bringing home championships.

The team is hosting a family night out event Saturday, August 6, from 6-10pm at the Boys and Girls Club. “A Battleborn Evening” is open to our entire community. This is a non-profit and all proceeds will benefit youth travel to regions outside of Northern Nevada. There will be a DJ, dancing, food and drinks. Semi-formal attire is suggested. Tickets are $25 and checks can be made out to Sierra Youth Football League (SYFL).

You can show your support by donating to Nevada Battleborn on their GoFundMe. Their goal is to raise $25,000. You can also follow the team on Facebook.

