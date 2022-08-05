Second Street on-ramp to close temporarily on Monday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation announced that the Second Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 580 will be closed August 8 to September 2 as part of continuing spaghetti bowl improvements. Starting at 6 a.m. on August 8, the on-ramp will be closed 24-7 as crews install landscape monuments and roadway sign foundations.

There will be a detour for westbound drivers via Kietzke Lane to the Mill Street on-ramp to northbound I-580.

One lane will also be closed periodically on northbound I-580 between Second Street and the spaghetti bowl.

NDOT says that since construction started in 2020, crews have placed 25,000 cubic yards of new concrete to create three new southbound lanes, and are working to replace or widen eight bridges.

