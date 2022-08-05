New local business “Yateou” making exceptional essential oils

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - August is National Wellness month, and a new local business is prioritizing just that. Yateou gives a new experience to essential oils.

From hair, skin, or customizing your own aromatherapy oil, Yateou has been built on the idea of taking the time to care for yourself. After experiencing hardships in life—the founder of Yateou, Dayo McIntosh began mixing oils in right her kitchen as an outlet to make sure she wasn’t letting her well-being fall short.

Four years later she has created not only a business but something that has helped her and others.

McIntosh shared,

“Yateou means exceptional, and the idea behind that is there is no one size fits all when it comes to beauty and wellness. We are all beautiful we are all exceptional we’re all capable valuable people and we deserve to take better care of ourselves.”

With being in Reno for only four months now— Yateou’s products are bringing a new experience to our area… an aromatherapy apothecary– with a robotic touch.

“ADE is our fun essential oil mixologist, ADE is very much a part of the team, people will be able to interact with Ade in the future to customize hair, skin, and aromatherapy oil products,” McIntosh said

The product is from one supplier and sources from farmers all over the world to create minimal ingredients to make a difference.

McIntosh shares that there is power in feeling good and doing good, and what better way to inspire others than with products that are intentional and purposeful,

“I’m building something that will make a positive impact in the world and that’s helping people see themselves in a better light.”

McIntosh continued,

“I’m hoping to be that representation for little boys and girls who need that encouragement who need that inspiration that they are capable of doing whatever they want to do.”

For more information on Yateou, click here.

